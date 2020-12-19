 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Lutheran St. Charles
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Lutheran St. Charles

O'Fallon Christian toppled visiting Lutheran St. Charles 69-56 Saturday.

The leading scorers for O'Fallon Christian were Kristian Davis (18), Raynard Horry (17), Kalin Black (12) and Roddy Alexander (11). The leading rebounder for O'Fallon Christian was Kalin Black (9).

O'Fallon Christian (4-0) will host St. Charles on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2) plays at MICDS on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

