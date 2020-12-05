 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Winfield
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Winfield

O'Fallon Christian toppled Winfield 71-57 Saturday at Winfield.

The leading scorers for O'Fallon Christian were Kristian Davis (18), Raynard Horry (18), Roddy Alexander (17) and Kalin Black (14). The leading rebounder for O'Fallon Christian was Kalin Black (8).

O'Fallon Christian (3-0) visits CBC on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Winfield (4-1) travels to St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

