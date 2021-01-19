 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian tops St. Charles West
O'Fallon Christian topped visiting St. Charles West 60-49 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for O'Fallon Christian were Kristian Davis (15), RJ Horry (11), Roddy Alexander (10) and Raynard Horry (10). Braden Goellner led St. Charles West with 10 points.

O'Fallon Christian (9-5) plays at St. Dominic on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (3-5) plays at St. Charles on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

