The Panthers were effective from the free throw line making 18 of 29. Rini Harris led O'Fallon with 18 points, while Koby Wilmoth finished with 14 and Jaeden Rush added 11. Davis Bynum led the way for East St. Louis with 11 points and Macaleab Rich added 11. The leading rebounder for O'Fallon was Jalen Smith (8).