Recap: O'Fallon edges Althoff
Kaleb Randolph posted 10 points and 11 rebounds to propel O'Fallon over Althoff 69-67 Tuesday at Althoff.

Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon were Tyler Lunning (20) and Jalen Smith (12). Taylor Powell was the leading scorer for Althoff with 19 points and Jordan Lewis added 13. The leading rebounders for Althoff were Taylor Powell (9) and Jordan Lewis (8).

O'Fallon (17-3) hosts Belleville West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Althoff (3-14) visits Centralia, Illinois on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

