Recap: O'Fallon edges Alton

O'Fallon fell behind visiting Alton 40-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-51 win Thursday.
Dawson Algee led the way for O'Fallon with 15 points and Chris Porter added 15. Ja'markus Gary was the leading scorer for Alton with 20 points and Dante Herrin added 14.
O'Fallon (1-1) hosts Collinsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Alton (0-3) visits Belleville East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
