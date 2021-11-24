Recap: O'Fallon edges Confluence

O'Fallon edged Confluence 66-64 Wednesday at Alton.
The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Jalen Smith (16), Tyler Lunning (14), Caleb Burton (10) and Donnie Whitfield (10). The leading scorers for Confluence were Bryant Moore (19), Trasean White (17), Jamod Robinson (16) and Andrew Jackson (10).
O'Fallon (1-0) plays at home against Hazelwood East on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Confluence (0-1) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Friday at 6 p.m.
