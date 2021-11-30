 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon handily defeats Granite City
O'Fallon handily defeated visiting Granite City 62-40 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Jalen Smith (18), Tyler Lunning (13), Caleb Burton (10) and Kaleb Randolph (10). Tyrese Grose led the way for Granite City with 12 points.

O'Fallon (4-0) travels to Belleville West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (3-2) hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

