O'Fallon trailed by nine at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 59-58 win over East St. Louis Friday at Lindenwood-Belleville.

Macaleab Rich led the way for East St. Louis with 27 points and Demarion Brown added 10.

O'Fallon (13-4) plays at home against Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (9-2) will host Staley on Saturday at 2 p.m.