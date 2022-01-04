 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon tops Belleville East
O'Fallon topped Belleville East 64-52 Tuesday at Belleville East.

Jalen Smith led O'Fallon with 18 points, while Tyler Lunning finished with 16 and Rini Harris added 15. Byron Jones led Belleville East with 13 points, while Jackson Muse finished with 12 and Jordan Pickett added 10.

O'Fallon (15-2) will host East St. Louis on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (10-4) travels to Belleville West on Friday at 6 p.m.

