Recap: O'Fallon tops Collierville, Tenn. StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 30, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save O'Fallon topped visiting Collierville, Tenn. 62-51 Friday.O'Fallon (11-4) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-30-2022 O'fallon Collierville Tenn. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vianney picks up the pace to put away Lindbergh at Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kevin Walsh’s phone kept lighting up. Augustine, Kesler lead Gibault to first win over Alton Marquette since 2016 FREEBURG — Gibault senior Kaden Augustine stood in the corner in front of his bench with his hands at the ready. Vianney's comeback bid falls short as Hickman escapes at Coaches vs. Cancer TOWN AND COUNTRY — Eddie Smajic’s half-court shot just before the buzzer didn’t fall and the Vianney basketball team lost a heartbreaker Wedne… Kirkwood starts slow after lengthy layoff, heats up to roll past Parkway Central LADUE — After a nearly two-week break the Kirkwood boys basketball team was happy to play somebody — anybody — other than itself Monday. Priory locks down on defense to muscle past Summit in Affton Round Robin AFFTON — Playing strong defense gets the attention of Priory veteran boys basketball coach Bob McCormack. Whitfield speeds up depleted Duchesne, rolls to victory at MICDS LADUE — Holden Souter’s blood was on the court. Strong defensive effort lifts St. Dominic to third holiday tourney title in four years O'FALLON, Mo. — Luke Vanourney was drenched in sweat. Clemens comes up clutch as MICDS holds off St. Mary's in OT LADUE — Brandon Clemens missed the last shot of the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon. North rallies St. Dominic past Timberland for OT win in own tourney semifinal O'FALLON, Mo. — Trevor North was at a crossroads. Peppenhorst’s big shot in overtime lifts Mater Dei to comeback victory over Wesclin BREESE — Cole Peppenhorst didn’t have much time, so he made his move.