 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: O'Fallon tops Collierville, Tenn.

  • 0

O'Fallon topped visiting Collierville, Tenn. 62-51 Friday.

O'Fallon (11-4) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News