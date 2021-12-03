Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Belleville West

O'Fallon triumphed over Belleville West 69-33 Friday at Belleville West.
The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Caleb Burton (16), Donnie Whitfield (13), Tyler Lunning (11) and Jalen Smith (10). Daylen Byrd was the leading scorer for Belleville West with 8 points.
O'Fallon (5-0) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Belleville West (2-3) travels to McCluer on Saturday at 1 p.m.
