Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over DuBourg

O'Fallon triumphed over DuBourg 63-23 Saturday at Alton.
Caleb Burton led O'Fallon with 15 points and Jalen Smith added 12.
O'Fallon (3-0) hosts Granite City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. DuBourg (1-2) visits St. Dominic on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
