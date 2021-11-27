 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over DuBourg
O'Fallon triumphed over DuBourg 63-23 Saturday at Alton.

Caleb Burton led O'Fallon with 15 points and Jalen Smith added 12.

O'Fallon (3-0) hosts Granite City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. DuBourg (1-2) visits St. Dominic on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

