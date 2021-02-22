 Skip to main content
Recap: Okawville beats Columbia
Okawville beat visiting Columbia 63-45 Monday.

The Rockets hit 14 of 22 free throw attempts, while the Eagles made six of eight. The leading scorers for Okawville were Caleb Unverfehrt (18), Lucas Frederking (14), Ethan Riechmann (13) and Jacksen Harre (10). Dylan Murphy led the way for Columbia with 17 points and Jackson Holmes added 15. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (9)

Okawville (2-1) plays at Freeburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (2-3) goes on the road to play Wesclin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

