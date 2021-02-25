Recap: Okawville edges Columbia

Okawville fell behind Columbia 42-39 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-51 win Thursday at Columbia.
Lucas Frederking led Okawville with 23 points, while Jacksen Harre finished with 16 and Mason Meyer added 11. Jonah James led the way for Columbia with 20 points and Jackson Holmes added 12. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (10)
Okawville (4-1) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Saturday at 2 p.m. Columbia (2-5) travels to Salem, Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.