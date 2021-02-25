 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Okawville edges Columbia
0 comments

Recap: Okawville edges Columbia

  • 0

Okawville fell behind Columbia 42-39 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-51 win Thursday at Columbia.

Lucas Frederking led Okawville with 23 points, while Jacksen Harre finished with 16 and Mason Meyer added 11. Jonah James led the way for Columbia with 20 points and Jackson Holmes added 12. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (10)

Okawville (4-1) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Saturday at 2 p.m. Columbia (2-5) travels to Salem, Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports