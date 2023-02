Missed free throws factored heavily into the Meteors loss to the Rockets. The Meteors made only 6-13 (46 percent), while the Rockets connected on 17 of 27. Aiden Anderson led Okawville with 19 points and Dillon Teter added 15. Garett Harrell was the leading scorer for Marissa with 24 points and Chase Hurst added 18.