Recap: Okawville triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois
Okawville cruised to a 61-28 win over visiting Lebanon, Illinois Tuesday.

Joshua Fairlie led Lebanon, Illinois with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Ahman Terrell (10)

Okawville (7-1) will host Salem, Illinois on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (2-7) hosts Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

