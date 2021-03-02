Recap: Okawville triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois

Okawville cruised to a 61-28 win over visiting Lebanon, Illinois Tuesday.
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points
-
Thompson handles the pressure, makes free throw to lift Normandy past Whitfield in district opener
-
Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
Joshua Fairlie led Lebanon, Illinois with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Ahman Terrell (10)
Okawville (7-1) will host Salem, Illinois on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (2-7) hosts Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.