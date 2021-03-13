 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Okawville triumphs over Red Bud
0 comments

Recap: Okawville triumphs over Red Bud

  • 0

Okawville triumphed over visiting Red Bud 77-27 Saturday.

Caleb Unverfehrt led Okawville with 23 points, while Lucas Frederking finished with 16 and Mason Meyer added 12. Mason Ferrell was the leading scorer for Red Bud with 8 points.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports