Recap: Orchard Farm beats Mehlville
Orchard Farm beat Mehlville 55-38 Monday at Lindenwood University.

Tyler Spaeth led the way for Orchard Farm with 15 points and Brady Wolf added 12. Christian Branson was the leading scorer for Mehlville with 8 points.

Orchard Farm (8-2) hosts Valley Park on Monday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (2-3) travels to Triad on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

