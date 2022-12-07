Recap: Orchard Farm defeats Vianney StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 7, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Orchard Farm defeated Vianney 69-64 Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles.Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 22 points, while Josh Bartig finished with 20 and Alex Wineholt added 14. 0 Comments Tags 12-07-2022 Farm Orchard STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lewis' offensive breakout lifts MICDS over Westminster in Tip Off Tournament final LADUE — MICDS boys basketball coach Travis Wallace knew Brin Lewis had it in him. Collinsville pulls away from Belleville West to give Lee his 700th coaching victory The Kahoks coach reached lofty milestone in his 34th season as a coach, including previous stops at Vienna and Nashville. Belleville East uses 3-pointers to claw past Collinsville in Southwestern Conference opener BELLEVILLE — Darien Singleton is fitting in nicely at Belleville East. Boys basketball season preview spotlight: Principia off to a stellar start in first season with Blossom at helm The Panthers are off to a fast start under their new coach and with some new faces in the lineup. New-look CBC opens state title defense with win over SLUH The flow wasn't always there for CBC on Tuesday night as it opened up the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season. Gibault roars back in fourth quarter to top Freeburg for first win WATERLOO — Kameron Hanvey likes to gamble when he gets on defense. Boys basketball preview notebook: Plenty of parity in the area; Collinsville Classic adds shot clock Welcome back, basketball! Boys basketball area rankings STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. … Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/6/2022Scoring Leaders Winslow sparks Triad past Columbia in matchup of undefeated teams TROY, Ill. — Drew Winslow and the Triad Knights are having plenty of early season fun.