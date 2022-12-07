 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm defeats Vianney

Orchard Farm defeated Vianney 69-64 Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 22 points, while Josh Bartig finished with 20 and Alex Wineholt added 14.

