Recap: Orchard Farm gets by Carnahan

Orchard Farm got by visiting Carnahan 61-58 Saturday.
Jaidon Anthony-Heard led the way for Carnahan with 32 points and Azariah Frazier added 11. The leading rebounder for Carnahan was Ray Emerson (10)
Orchard Farm (4-3) visits St. Charles West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Carnahan (2-2) goes on the road to play Roosevelt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
