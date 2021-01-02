 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm gets by Carnahan
Orchard Farm got by visiting Carnahan 61-58 Saturday.

Jaidon Anthony-Heard led the way for Carnahan with 32 points and Azariah Frazier added 11. The leading rebounder for Carnahan was Ray Emerson (10)

Orchard Farm (4-3) visits St. Charles West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Carnahan (2-2) goes on the road to play Roosevelt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

