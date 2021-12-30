 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm rolls past Fort Zumwalt East
Orchard Farm rolled past visiting Fort Zumwalt East 73-44 Thursday.

Tyler Spaeth led Orchard Farm with 23 points, while Brady Wolf finished with 19 and Bryce Westerfield added 10. Brady Davis was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 10 points and Brandon Odom added 10.

Orchard Farm (10-2) hosts St. Charles West on Friday, January 7 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-7) hosts Montgomery County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

