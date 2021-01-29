Recap: Orchard Farm rolls past Roosevelt

Orchard Farm rolled past visiting Roosevelt 69-39 Friday.
Tyler Spaeth led the way for Orchard Farm with 19 points and Brady Wolf added 16. Kameron Davis led the way for Roosevelt with 14 points.
Orchard Farm (8-6) visits St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Roosevelt (1-8) visits Confluence on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
