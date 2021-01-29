 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Orchard Farm rolls past Roosevelt
0 comments

Recap: Orchard Farm rolls past Roosevelt

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Orchard Farm rolled past visiting Roosevelt 69-39 Friday.

Tyler Spaeth led the way for Orchard Farm with 19 points and Brady Wolf added 16. Kameron Davis led the way for Roosevelt with 14 points.

Orchard Farm (8-6) visits St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Roosevelt (1-8) visits Confluence on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports