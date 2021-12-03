 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm topples St. Pius X
Orchard Farm toppled visiting St. Pius X 59-45 Friday.

The leading scorers for Orchard Farm were Brady Wolf (21), Tyler Spaeth (13), Bryce Westerfield (10) and Alex Wineholt (10). Patrick Flanagan was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 12 points and Nathan Ruble added 12.

Orchard Farm (5-1) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 8 p.m. St. Pius X (3-1) will host Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

