Recap: Orchard Farm topples St. Pius X

Orchard Farm toppled visiting St. Pius X 59-45 Friday.
The leading scorers for Orchard Farm were Brady Wolf (21), Tyler Spaeth (13), Bryce Westerfield (10) and Alex Wineholt (10). Patrick Flanagan was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 12 points and Nathan Ruble added 12.
Orchard Farm (5-1) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 8 p.m. St. Pius X (3-1) will host Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.