Recap: Orchard Farm tops Lutheran South

Orchard Farm trailed by 15 at halftime and zero after three quarters but rallied for a 54-44 win over Lutheran South Tuesday.

Free throws made a difference in the Eagles win. They converted 22 of 29, while the Lancers made one of one for the game. Brady Wolf was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 23 points and Jorden Matlock added 14. Alex Prange led the way for Lutheran South with 15 points and Mason Arnold added 11.