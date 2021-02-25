 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm tops Warrenton
Orchard Farm topped Warrenton 66-55 Thursday at Warrenton.

Joseph McLaurin led Orchard Farm with 22 points, while Tyler Spaeth finished with 15 and Brady Wolf added 13.

Orchard Farm (9-11) visits Winfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Warrenton (1-18) travels to St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

