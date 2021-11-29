Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Principia

Orchard Farm triumphed over visiting Principia 75-36 Monday.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
Alex Wineholt led Orchard Farm with 19 points, while Brady Wolf finished with 16 and Bryce Westerfield added 10. Noah Omondi led the way for Principia with 14 points.
Orchard Farm (3-1) visits Valley Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Principia (0-3) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.