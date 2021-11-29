 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Principia
Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Principia

Orchard Farm triumphed over visiting Principia 75-36 Monday.

Alex Wineholt led Orchard Farm with 19 points, while Brady Wolf finished with 16 and Bryce Westerfield added 10. Noah Omondi led the way for Principia with 14 points.

Orchard Farm (3-1) visits Valley Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Principia (0-3) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

