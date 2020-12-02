 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Valley Park
Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Valley Park

Orchard Farm triumphed over Valley Park 75-24 Wednesday at Valley Park.

Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 14 points, while Devin Bledsoe finished with 13 and Tyler Spaeth added 10. Ian Steinkamp led the way for Valley Park with 13 points.

Orchard Farm (1-0) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Friday at 7 p.m. Valley Park (0-2) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

