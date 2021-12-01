Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Valley Park

Orchard Farm triumphed over Valley Park 77-32 Wednesday at Valley Park.
The leading scorers for Orchard Farm were Brady Wolf (18), Bryce Westerfield (16), Josh Bartig (11) and Tyler Spaeth (11). Will Geary was the leading scorer for Valley Park with 15 points.
Orchard Farm (4-1) will host St. Pius X on Friday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (1-4) hosts Principia on Friday at 7 p.m.
