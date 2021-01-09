Recap: Owensville rolls past St. Clair

Owensville rolled past visiting St. Clair 63-36 Saturday.
St. Clair struggled handling the ball committing 16 turnovers. Owensville turned the ball over five times. Derek Brandt was the leading scorer for Owensville with 18 points and Zaid Epstein added 11. Chase Walters was the leading scorer for St. Clair with 9 points and Austin Dunn added 8. The leading rebounder for Owensville was Tyler Heidbrink (11). The leading rebounder for St. Clair was Chase Walters (9)
Owensville (2-6) hosts Steelville, Missouri on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Clair (2-6) hosts Festus on Monday at 7 p.m.