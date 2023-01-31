Recap: Pacific breezes by Affton

Quin Blackburn notched 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead Pacific past visiting Affton 62-43 Tuesday.
The Indians shot 63% (24 of 38) from the field, while Affton was 12 of 21 (57%). Also finishing in double figures for Pacific was Jack Meyer with 17 points. Sean LaRose led the way for Affton with 23 points and Keith Watson added 12. The leading rebounder for Affton was Keith Watson (10)
Pacific (6-13) travels to Newburg on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Affton (8-12) visits DuBourg on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m.