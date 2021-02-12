Recap: Pacific topples Sullivan

The Indians shot 61% (19 of 31) from the field, while Sullivan was two of 19 (11%). The leading scorers for Pacific were Don'Ta Harris (13), Gavin Bukowsky (12), Gavin Racer (12) and Quin Blackburn (10). Dillon Farrell was the leading scorer for Sullivan with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Pacific were Quin Blackburn (8) and Don'Ta Harris (8).