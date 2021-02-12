 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pacific topples Sullivan
0 comments

Recap: Pacific topples Sullivan

  • 0

Pacific toppled Sullivan 56-42 Friday at Sullivan.

The Indians shot 61% (19 of 31) from the field, while Sullivan was two of 19 (11%). The leading scorers for Pacific were Don'Ta Harris (13), Gavin Bukowsky (12), Gavin Racer (12) and Quin Blackburn (10). Dillon Farrell was the leading scorer for Sullivan with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Pacific were Quin Blackburn (8) and Don'Ta Harris (8).

Pacific (15-6) visits Hermann on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sullivan (7-9) visits New Haven on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports