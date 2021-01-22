 Skip to main content
Recap: Pacific triumphs over Affton
Recap: Pacific triumphs over Affton

Don'Ta Harris notched 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Pacific past visiting Affton 59-27 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Pacific was Gavin Racer with 12 points.

Pacific (11-4) visits Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Affton (1-11) hosts Carnahan on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

