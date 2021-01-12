 Skip to main content
Recap: Pacific triumphs over Fox
Pacific cruised to a 62-30 win over visiting Fox Tuesday.

The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 17 shots. Gavin Bukowsky led the way for Pacific with 11 points and Jacob Sauvage added 11.

Pacific (8-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. Fox (3-9) hosts Normandy on Friday, January 22 at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…

