Recap: Pacific triumphs over Fox

Pacific cruised to a 62-30 win over visiting Fox Tuesday.
The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 17 shots. Gavin Bukowsky led the way for Pacific with 11 points and Jacob Sauvage added 11.
Pacific (8-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. Fox (3-9) hosts Normandy on Friday, January 22 at 7 p.m.
