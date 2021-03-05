 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pana beats Greenville
0 comments

Recap: Pana beats Greenville

  • 0

Pana beat visiting Greenville 58-40 Friday.

Fletcher Manhart was the leading scorer for Greenville with 18 points.

Pana (7-1) visits Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Greenville (10-3) hosts Litchfield on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports