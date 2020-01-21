Recap: Pana topples Civic Memorial

Pana toppled visiting Civic Memorial 75-61 Tuesday.
Free throws made a difference in the Panthers win. They converted 11 of 16, while the Eagles made one of two for the game. The leading scorers for Pana were Andrew Ambrose (23), Jonah Lauff (19), Bryce Edmiston (15) and Wesley Kile (14). Travis Hilligoss led the way for Civic Memorial with 10 points and Alex Reams added 10.
Pana (17-2) hosts Greenville on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (5-12) plays at Mascoutah on Tuesday, January 28 at 6 p.m.