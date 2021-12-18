Recap: Parkway Central beats Duchesne

Parkway Central beat visiting Duchesne 53-35 Saturday.
Christian Pollard led Parkway Central with 12 points, while Oliver Kokal finished with 11 and Joe Siervo added 10. Cam Lee led Duchesne with 16 points.
Parkway Central (4-3) travels to St. Mary's on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Duchesne (1-5) hosts St. Charles West on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.
