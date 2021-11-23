Recap: Parkway Central beats Parkway South

Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 15 points, while Christian Pollard finished with 12 and Joe Siervo added 12. Evan Renz led the way for Parkway South with 18 points.

Parkway Central (1-0) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Tuesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-1) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Tuesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.