Oliver Kokal had a game-high 29 points to lead Parkway Central to a 59-42 win over visiting Summit Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway Central was Ty Adams with 13 points. Shane Conner led the way for Summit with 9 points and Sam Laaker added 8.

Parkway Central (7-8) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Friday at 7 p.m. Summit (10-5) goes on the road to play Clayton on Friday at 5:45 p.m.