Oliver Kokal had a game-high 38 points to lead Parkway Central to a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West Friday at Parkway West.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway Central was Caleb Mues with 15 points. Tony Foster led the way for Hazelwood West with 15 points and Charles Ervin III added 14.

Parkway Central (8-11) goes on the road to play Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood West (5-14) travels to Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.