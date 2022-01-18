Recap: Parkway Central defeats Marquette

Parkway Central defeated visiting Marquette 44-40 Tuesday.
Christian Pollard led Parkway Central with 16 points and Oliver Kokal added 14. Andrew Young led Marquette with 15 points, while Max Harris finished with 11 and Jack Ahlbrand added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Andrew Young (9)
Parkway Central (9-6) travels to Lindbergh on Friday at 7 p.m. Marquette (6-6) travels to Vianney on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
