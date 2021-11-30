 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central defeats Parkway North
Parkway Central defeated Parkway North 55-51 Tuesday at Parkway North.

Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 15 points and Joe Siervo added 13. Ade Popoola was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 24 points and Dallas Parker added 10.

Parkway Central (2-0) hosts Parkway West on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (0-2) will host Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m.

