Recap: Parkway Central downs Fort Zumwalt East
Recap: Parkway Central downs Fort Zumwalt East

Parkway Central downed Fort Zumwalt East 37-28 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Christian Pollard was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 13 points and Diego Cruz added 10. Jelani Collins led the way for Fort Zumwalt East with 10 points.

Parkway Central (2-3) plays at Parkway South on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-3) plays at Montgomery County on Monday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

