Recap: Parkway Central edges Kirkwood
Parkway Central fell behind Kirkwood 32-28 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 40-38 win Thursday at MICDS.

The Colts hit nine of 14 free throw attempts, while the Pioneers made two of two. Brian Schenberg led the way for Parkway Central with 13 points. Christian Hughes led Kirkwood with 16 points.

Parkway Central (7-4) hosts Webster Groves on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (4-4) plays at Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

