Recap: Parkway Central gets by Parkway South
Joe Siervo had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway Central to a 45-42 win over Parkway South Tuesday at Parkway South.

Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 19 points and Ethan Hetzler added 11.

Parkway Central (3-3) visits Clayton on Monday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (0-8) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 4 p.m.

