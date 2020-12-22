Recap: Parkway Central gets by Parkway South

Joe Siervo had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway Central to a 45-42 win over Parkway South Tuesday at Parkway South.
-
Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 19 points and Ethan Hetzler added 11.
Parkway Central (3-3) visits Clayton on Monday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (0-8) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 4 p.m.
