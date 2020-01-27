Recap: Parkway Central gets by Parkway South
Recap: Parkway Central gets by Parkway South

  • 0
Parkway Central got by visiting Parkway South 48-45 Monday.

Devion Harris led the way for Parkway Central with 21 points and Hunter King added 10. Jack Crayton led the way for Parkway South with 16 points and Derek Becker added 12.

