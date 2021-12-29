 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central handily defeats Fort Zumwalt North
Parkway Central handily defeated Fort Zumwalt North 54-30 Wednesday at MICDS.

Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 18 points and Joe Siervo added 10. Nathan Lund led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 14 points.

Parkway Central (6-4) plays at Kirkwood on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-5) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

