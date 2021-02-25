 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central topples Parkway South
Parkway Central toppled visiting Parkway South 74-60 Thursday.

Adam Kokal led Parkway Central with 18 points, while John Ellis finished with 11 and Joe Siervo added 11. Rhyan Shanklin led the way for Parkway South with 17 points.

Parkway Central (7-15) hosts St. Charles West on Saturday at 11 a.m. Parkway South (2-22) plays at Lafayette on Saturday at noon.

