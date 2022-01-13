 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central topples Summit
Parkway Central toppled Summit 57-42 Thursday at Summit.

Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 19 points, while Brian Schenberg finished with 13 and Joe Siervo added 11. Quincy Thomas led Summit with 13 points, while Shane Conner finished with 12 and Dominic Nenninger added 10.

Parkway Central (8-6) hosts Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Summit (5-7) plays at Parkway North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

