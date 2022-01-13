Recap: Parkway Central topples Summit

Parkway Central toppled Summit 57-42 Thursday at Summit.
Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 19 points, while Brian Schenberg finished with 13 and Joe Siervo added 11. Quincy Thomas led Summit with 13 points, while Shane Conner finished with 12 and Dominic Nenninger added 10.
Parkway Central (8-6) hosts Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Summit (5-7) plays at Parkway North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.