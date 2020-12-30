 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway Central tops Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Parkway Central tops Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Parkway Central topped Liberty (Wentzville) 47-36 Wednesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 12 points. Gabe McCrary was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 9 points.

Parkway Central (4-4) travels to Webster Groves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-4) travels to Clayton on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports