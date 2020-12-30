Recap: Parkway Central tops Liberty (Wentzville)

Parkway Central topped Liberty (Wentzville) 47-36 Wednesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 12 points. Gabe McCrary was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 9 points.
Parkway Central (4-4) travels to Webster Groves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-4) travels to Clayton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
